You may think of paper airplanes as kid stuff, but some people take it very seriously.

Ken Blackburn set the record for the longest paper airplane flight when his craft stayed aloft for an unbelievable 27.6 seconds. In fairness, Ken is an aeronautical engineer for the Air Force, who has written a few books on the science of folding paper airplanes. No doubt his skills would make even the Wright Brothers jealous.

Try your hand at a tournament if you’re feeling competitive about your own skills. Or you can just enjoy an easy pastime with the kids, who still love the simple thrill of watching something fly.

Whatever you do on National Paper Airplane Day, celebrate the art of folding and flight.

