Did you know that history’s most famous magician, Harry Houdini was also a real-life ghostbuster? When he wasn’t on stage performing, he devoted his time to proving that ghosts didn’t exist.

In particular, he regularly exposed psychics and spiritual mediums as frauds. Houdini once gave his wife a secret phrase that only they knew and told her he would contact her from the afterlife if such a thing were possible. Though she held many seances after his death, she never did hear from Harry the ghost.

If you are naturally curious like Mulder and Scully then this is your day to explore hair raising videos. On National Paranormal Day we celebrate all things spooky and supernatural, and remind you that the truth is out there.

