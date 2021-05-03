NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Paranormal Day

Welcome to May 3rd on the National Day Calendar.

Did you know that history’s most famous magician, Harry Houdini was also a real life ghostbuster?

When he wasn’t on stage performing, he devoted his time to proving that ghosts didn’t exist. In particular, he regularly exposed psychics and spiritual mediums as frauds. Houdini once gave his wife a secret phrase that only they knew and told her he would contact her from the afterlife, if such a thing were possible. Though she held many seances after his death, she never did hear from Harry the ghost.

If you are naturally curious like Mulder and Scully then this is your day to explore hair raising videos.

On National Paranormal Day we celebrate all things spooky and supernatural, and remind you that the truth is out there.

Today we also celebrate National SAN Architect Day, Lumpy Rug Day, Garden Meditation Day, Specially-able Pets Day, Two Different Colored Shoes Day, Chocolate Custard Day, Raspberry Pop Over Day, Textiles Day, Montana Day, and Melanoma Monday.