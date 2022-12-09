Pastry dough dates back to the ancient Mediterranean when it was rolled paper thin and baked into baklava. The Crusaders brought it to Europe where it became a versatile base for pies and pasties. But the variety of pastries we enjoy today is thanks to a French chef with a true rags-to-riches story.

Antonin Careme grew up poor, but his baking career took off at age 15 when his larger-than-life creations reached the table of Napoleon Bonaparte. From there he served the royalty of Europe with his cream puffs, danishes, quiches, and tarts and became one of the very first celebrity chefs.

On National Pastry Day we celebrate this rich dessert and the kid who shaped his future with it.

Today we also celebrate: National Salesperson Day, Weary Willie Day, and Christmas Card Day.