NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Patriot Day

Welcome to September 11th on the National Day Calendar.

Sometimes events can bring us together in the spirit of hope. Anyone who remembers 911 can recall the intense emotions of an event that united us in tragedy.

As we reflect on that day from a distance now, we pay our respects to the fallen, along with the families who were forever changed. We also remember the heroism of the first responders and countless volunteers who helped us all overcome the fear of that day.

It takes great courage to move forward when faced with the challenge of dramatically different points of view.

On National Patriot Day, may we strive to find hope in our common ground and promote acts of unity no matter how small.

Today is also National Make Your Bed Day and National Hot Cross Bun Day.