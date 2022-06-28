Paul Bunyan first appeared in print in 1906. But it wasn’t until 1914 that an ad for a logging company made the lumberjack with the red plaid shirt and his blue ox a part of American folklore.

These tall tales fueled our imagination with larger-than-life explanations. His ax carved the Grand Canyon as he dragged it behind him. The Great Lakes became watering holes for Babe the big blue ox. Today there are statues of this legendary duo that remind us of the grandeur of our own natural resources. It’s as if Paul Bunyan gave us a character that showed us how to take in the size and splendor of our precious country.

On National Paul Bunyan Day, celebrate the tall tales that help us measure the worth of our own neck of the woods.

Today we also celebrate: National Alaska Day, National Insurance Awareness Day, and National Logistics Day.