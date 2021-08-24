NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Peach Pie Day

Summertime means the freshest crops and the most delicious fruit.

In Georgia, this means peaches. Sure, California grows more of them than any other state, but in Georgia they have a reputation for being the best. Maybe that’s because to this day there are no major processing operations there.

The good news for bakers is that Georgia peaches are always picked fresh and arrive in grocery stores full of juicy flavor. If you are a pie maker you will know why this prize fruit is worth all the fuss. Making a perfect crust is only half the battle, and if you find tree ripened fruit, you’re on your way to a prize winning pie.

On National Peach Pie Day, celebrate with the freshest you can find, and if you live in the Empire of the South count yourself lucky!

Today we also celebrate: National Maryland Day and National Waffle Day.