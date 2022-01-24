NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Peanut Butter Day

If the mere mention of peanut butter makes your mouth water, then National Peanut Butter Day is your jam!

Lovers of this legume will eat it straight from the jar, but the spread was not quite as appealing when it was first prepared by the Aztecs and Incas. In the early 20th century, inventors saw the paste as a protein solution for patients who couldn’t chew meat. The noble efforts of Marcus Edson, Dr. Kellogg, and Dr. Straub advanced the cause, but it was Joseph Rosefield who brought peanut butter to the masses.

This food chemist from California struck gold when he developed the process for stabilizing peanut butter into a smooth, creamy concoction. He licensed the technology to a company that made Peter Pan peanut butter but grabbed up his own share of the market with Skippy brand in 1932.

On National Peanut Butter Day, celebrate this addictive spread with your choice of chunky or smooth.

Today we also celebrate: Beer Can Appreciation Day and National Compliment Day.