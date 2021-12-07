NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

On this day in 1941 more than 3,500 Americans lost their lives or were wounded when the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the Naval Station Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, Hawaii.

The ambush was designed to destroy our U.S. Pacific Fleet, although the United States had remained neutral until this stage of World War II. On November 8th President Roosevelt announced the beginning of our military involvement.

Today, the USS Arizona lies beneath the surface of gentle waves. As a tribute to their lost comrades more than 44 survivors have chosen to have their ashes laid to rest on this sacred site.

On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day we display our nations flag at half mast until sunset and remember the day that will live in infamy.

