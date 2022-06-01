Presidents Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were what you might call frenemies. They were very close as they worked on the Declaration of Independence but had a big falling out after the presidential election in 1800. For the next 12 years, they didn’t speak.

But when a mutual friend died in 1813, Jefferson wrote a letter to tell Adams the bad news. Adams wrote back to say thank you and shared some of his memories. They slowly rebuilt their friendship over the next 13 years, corresponding until the day they died. And, ironically, they passed on the same day, July 4th, 1826.

On National Pen Pal Day, take some time to reach out to a friend or strike up a correspondence with someone new.

Today we also celebrate: National Go Barefoot Day, National Hazelnut Cake Day, National Heimlich Maneuver Day, National Nail Polish Day, National Olive Day, World Reef Awareness Day, National Say Something Nice Day, and National Running Day.