Philadelphia Pepper Pot has been nicknamed the soup that won the war. During the brutal winter of 1777 the Continental Army had dug in at Valley Forge and George Washington asked the army’s chef to prepare a meal that would both warm the troops and boost their morale. The chef rounded up some peppercorns, small bits of meat, and other ingredients and the rest of course is history.

Today you can find recipes online that mimic this one-pot wonder and though you may have better ingredients on hand than the chefs at Valley Forge, peppercorns are the humble seasoning that brings it all together.

On National Pepper Pot Day, we celebrate the simple things that keep the home fires burning.

Today we also celebrate Tick Tock Day.