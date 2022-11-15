Giving back to the community is important and no one did that quite like Andrew Carnegie. As a child, he and his family emigrated to the United States from Scotland and he got a job as a bobbin boy at a cotton mill. Decades later, he became a railroad and steel tycoon who had amassed one of the largest fortunes of all time.

Adjusting for inflation, he was worth over 350 billion dollars. Because he wanted to leave the world a better place, Andrew set up pensions for his employees, and gave donations that built universities, museums, and nearly 3,000 public libraries.

On National Philanthropy Day, we celebrate the successful men and women who make a difference by helping others.

Today we also celebrate: National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day, National Spicy Hermit Cookie Day, America Recycles Day, National Bundt Day, and National Raisin Bran Cereal Day.