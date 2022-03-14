Can pie save the world? With more than 13 National Days devoted to this dessert, it’s almost as if someone is trying to tell us something.

And not to confuse you even more, but today is National Pi or P. I. Day. It’s also Albert Einstein’s birthday and March 14th or 3 14 represents the mathematical formula for the area and circumference of a circle. Science museums everywhere like to geek out by serving birthday pie and pizza pie and buzzing about their love of circles and math.

And in a world divided by so many things, it’s nice to imagine that the humble pie can bring us together no matter who we share it with or how we dissect it.

On National Pi Day, consider the distance across the circle and remember that the line that appears to divide us is not as important as the circumference that contains us all.

Today we also celebrate: National Napping Day, National Children’s Craft Day, National Learn About Butterflies Day, National Potato Chip Day, and National Write Your Story Day.