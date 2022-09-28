Before the piano arrived on the scene, the most popular keyboard instrument was the harpsichord. It made beautiful music, but its volume could not be varied while playing.

Composers and musicians wanted an instrument with the ability for more controlled expression. This led Bartolomeo Cristofori to create an instrument that allowed musicians to change the volume and tone with the force of their fingers. He called it the piano. Well, technically the original name was much longer. We will spare you the Italian name, but it translates to, “soft and loud keyboard instrument.”

September is National Piano Month and thanks to Mr. Cristofori, we can celebrate beautiful music in every genre from Classical to Rock.

Today we also celebrate: World Dense Breast Day, National Good Neighbor Day, National Drink Beer Day, National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, National Strawberry Cream Pie Day, and National North Carolina Day.