One of the oldest methods of preserving food is pickling. This process involves placing vegetables or fruits in a sealed container with brine or vinegar. The fermentation that takes place changes the flavor and texture of the food, creating pickles, though technically only pickled cucumbers are referred to as such. Everything else has the word pickled before its name.

So why do only cucumbers get this honor? Well, for starters, it’s one of the best parts of going to a deli. No corned beef or pastrami sandwich would be complete without one. On National Pickle Day, get your pucker on any way you please.

