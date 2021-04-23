NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Picnic Day

Welcome to April 23rd on the National Day Calendar.

We have all heard the phrase that life is no picnic, but with Spring in the air it’s time to rethink that.

From the French word for “peek en eek”, picnic means a meal eaten outdoors. This meal hearkens back to the mid 18th century in France when all you needed to dine al fresco was a bottle of wine, a loaf of bread, some cheese and fruit and you had a party under the sky.

These days we could all use an impromptu celebration as we take advantage of the warmer weather with our family and friends. Anytime you can get outside, your mood will automatically lift, and for some reason food always tastes better in the great outdoors.

Don’t live close to a park? No problem. Your own backyard will do. And if the weather is not quite picture perfect, a blanket on the living room floor is just fine.

This casual meal invites conversation, relaxation, and eating with your fingers. What a perfect recipe for connecting with those you love.

On National Picnic Day, spread a blanket out and find your way back to the simple pleasures in life.

Today we also celebrate National Cherry Cheesecake Day, National Lost Dogs Awareness Day, National Take a Chance Day, National Talk Like Shakespeare Day, and National Day of Silence.