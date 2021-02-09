NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Pizza Day

Welcome to February 9th on the National Day Calendar.

Many turf wars have started over pizza, which is strange considering how beautifully simple it is.

Pizza began as humble flatbread when ancient cultures discovered how good it was with a few simple toppings. But what goes on top is a question that sparks controversy, take pineapple. The Hawaiian pizza originated in Canada in the 1960s believe it or not.

When a Greek restaurateur tasted pizza in Detroit he couldn’t wait to offer it in his restaurant back in Ontario.

Pizza was not a thing back home and in the absence of rules, it was anything goes. With a surplus of canned pineapple in the kitchen pantry he decided to give it a whirl. For those who love the sweet salty combo this still seems like a happy accident, but some have gone so far as to dream up a ban on pineapple pizza.

And lets not get started on the deep dish versus flat crust debate.

On National Pizza Day, make pizza not war. It is, after all, natures most perfect food.