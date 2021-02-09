NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Pizza Day

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to February 9th on the National Day Calendar.

Many turf wars have started over pizza, which is strange considering how beautifully simple it is.

Pizza began as humble flatbread when ancient cultures discovered how good it was with a few simple toppings. But what goes on top is a question that sparks controversy, take pineapple. The Hawaiian pizza originated in Canada in the 1960s believe it or not.

When a Greek restaurateur tasted pizza in Detroit he couldn’t wait to offer it in his restaurant back in Ontario.

Pizza was not a thing back home and in the absence of rules, it was anything goes. With a surplus of canned pineapple in the kitchen pantry he decided to give it a whirl. For those who love the sweet salty combo this still seems like a happy accident, but some have gone so far as to dream up a ban on pineapple pizza.

And lets not get started on the deep dish versus flat crust debate.

On National Pizza Day, make pizza not war. It is, after all, natures most perfect food.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

College Basketball

Class B basketball

Minot Basketball

Valentines Preps

Kenyatta McLeod

Monday, February 8th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: John Weeda

DoH Testing

Bismarck Humanitarian

YHF: Signs of Frostbite

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Extreme Cold

Election Bill Fails

Truth Commission

Study examines getting pregnant following breast cancer treatment

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/8

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinteForecast 2/8

Prepare for the arctic cold to stick around all week

Bismarck Wrestling

More lethal, synthetic pills flood the black market in ND

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Road to Recovery

National Day Calendar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News