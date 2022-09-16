When Joe McVicker first discovered a clay that would pick up soot from wallpaper his invention had an important job. But when furnaces changed from coal to oil, this wallpaper cleaner was out of work.

Joe was inspired to put the clay in the hands of some preschoolers, renaming it Play-Doh and adding some color. But when Captain Kangaroo featured the toy on his new CBS show, Play-Doh became a household name. Inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame in 1988, it’s hard to imagine a world without this creative invention.

On National Play-Doh Day, celebrate the spirit of fun that still fuels our kid’s imaginations.

Today we also celebrate: National Working Parents Day, National Guacamole Day, Mayflower Day, National Tradesmen Day, National Stepfamily Day, National POW/MIA Recognition Day, and National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day.