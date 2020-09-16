NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Play-Doh Day

Welcome to September 16th on the National Day Calendar.

Fun is in the eye of the beholder. Take wallpaper cleaner for example. When Joe McVicker first invented his clay, it was useful for picking up soot. But when the fuel in our furnaces changed from coal to oil, wallpaper cleaner was on the outs.

That’s when Joe saw a new life for his compound and in the hands of some preschoolers, an idea took shape.

Renaming it Play-Doh and adding some color, the toy showed promise, but it took a certain Captain to move it up the ranks.

When Captain Kangaroo featured Play-Doh on his new CBS show, the clay became a household name.

Inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame in 1998, its hard to imagine a world without this creative invention.

On National Play-Doh Day, celebrate the spirit of fun that still fuels our kids imagination.

Today we also celebrate National Guacamole Day, National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day, National Step Family Day, National Working Parents Day, and Mayflower Day.

