NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Play Monopoly Day

Have you ever wondered why the playing pieces for Monopoly are so random? You can thank a bunch of kids for that.
The classic board game Monopoly was invented in the 1930s by Charles Darrow and based on the properties and street names of Atlantic City, New Jersey. When it came to the playing pieces, he asked his nieces for help. And they picked through metal charms from a bracelet to create the bizarre collection that includes an iron, a race car, a thimble, and a top hat.
Little did they know how many people would fight over the race car over the years.
On National Play Monopoly Day, you may enjoy an overly competitive game, just don’t forget the spirit of fun for which it was invented!
Today we also celebrate: National Carbonated Beverage with Caffeine Day and Substitute Educators Day.