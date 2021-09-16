NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National PlayDoh Day

Fun is in the eye of the beholder. Take wallpaper cleaner for example.

When Joe McVicker first invented his clay, it was useful for picking up soot. But when furnaces changed from using coal to oil, wallpaper cleaner was no longer needed. That’s when Joe saw a new life for his compound and in the hands of some preschoolers, an idea took shape.

The toy showed promise when he renamed it “PlayDoh” and added some color, but it took a certain captain to move it up the ranks. When Captain Kangaroo featured PlayDoh on his new CBS kids show, the clay became a household name. Inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame in 1988, its hard to imagine a world without this creative invention.

On National PlayDoh Day, celebrate the spirit of fun that still fuels our kids imaginations.

Today we also celebrate: National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day, National Guacamole Day, National Step Family Day, National Working Parents Day, Mayflower Day, and National Pawpaw Day.