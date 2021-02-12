NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Plum Pudding Day

Welcome to February 12th on the National Day Calendar.

Everyone knows that the birthday boy or girl gets to choose their favorite dessert on their special day. Most of us like cakes or pies for the occasion, but one American president loved plum pudding.

While this dessert hails from England, Abraham Lincoln liked it so much that the recipe can still be found in White House Historical cookbooks.

The steamed pudding does not call for plums, however, but is made instead from apples, dates, raisins, nutmeg and cinnamon.

Thanks to Charles Dickens, most people think of it as a Christmas dessert. It has the festive appeal of a dramatic finish to a holiday dinner.

Back in the day people dimmed the lights to serve plum pudding and children played a game called snap dragon as they tried to snatch raisins from the flaming dessert.

On National Plum Pudding Day, we honor the birthday boys choice and give a nod to Mr. Lincoln.

