NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Popcorn Day

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Early Spanish explorers were fascinated by the small white flower that would burst from a heated kernel of corn.

It wasn’t until the late 1800s, however, that popcorn really took off. That’s when Candy store owner, Charles Cretors, developed a steam machine for popping corn. He sold the snack from horse-drawn wagons throughout the streets of Chicago. But it was around this time that a new confection was popping up, Cracker Jacks.

The 1908 anthem, “Take Me Out To The Ballgame,” knocked Cracker Jacks into the stratosphere. Then in 1938, Glen Dickson decided to take a gamble on installing the expensive corn popping machine in his movie theatres, and popcorn became a home run snack.

This January 19th marks the 9th anniversary of the National Day Calendar’s website and we credit National Popcorn Day for fueling our curiosity.

Today we also celebrate: National Quark Day

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories