NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Popcorn Day

Early Spanish explorers were fascinated by the small white flower that would burst from a heated kernel of corn.

It wasn’t until the late 1800s, however, that popcorn really took off. That’s when Candy store owner, Charles Cretors, developed a steam machine for popping corn. He sold the snack from horse-drawn wagons throughout the streets of Chicago. But it was around this time that a new confection was popping up, Cracker Jacks.

The 1908 anthem, “Take Me Out To The Ballgame,” knocked Cracker Jacks into the stratosphere. Then in 1938, Glen Dickson decided to take a gamble on installing the expensive corn popping machine in his movie theatres, and popcorn became a home run snack.

