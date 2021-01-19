NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Popcorn Day

Welcome to January 19th on the National Day Calendar.

Early Spanish explorers were fascinated by the small white flower that would burst from a heated kernel of corn, but it wasn’t until the late 1800s that popcorn took off.

On National Popcorn Day, we celebrate candy store owner, Charles Cretors, who developed a steam machine for popping corn. He sold the snack from horse drawn wagons in the streets of Chicago, and it was around this time that a new confection became famous. The 1908 anthem Take Me Out To The Ballgame knocked Cracker Jacks into the stratosphere.

By 1938, when Glen Dickson decided to take a gamble on installing the expensive machine in his movie theatres, popcorn became a home run.