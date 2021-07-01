NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Postage Stamp Day

Welcome to July 1st on the National Day Calendar.

The United States issued its first postage stamps on July 1, 1847. They were not, however, the first of their kind. In the United Kingdom, the Penny Black stamp attempted to fix a broken system. Before then, mail recipients were good at dodging payment for this service. Here in America, a letter could be mailed without prepayment until 1855.

Despite new regulations, people continued to take advantage of a system that only charged 15 cents for an 11 pound package. The strangest of these was a small baby that was delivered to his grandmother who lived a few miles away. Even the stork couldn’t compete with those prices!

On National Postage Stamp Day celebrate a valuable service that still delivers come rain or shine.

Today we also celebrate National Postal Worker Day, Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day, and Gingersnap Day.