Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. Everyone knows this is the motto for the United States Postal Service. Except, it isn’t.

The Postal Service doesn’t actually have a motto. So where did this well-known phrase come from? It was written by Herodotus around 500 BCE to describe the postal carriers of his time. When the New York City Post Office opened in 1914, one of the designers liked the quote and had it engraved into the cornerstone.

Today is National Postal Worker Day, when we celebrate the men and women who make sure all our letters and packages find their way to us. Except for the bills. We don’t mind if those get lost.

Today we also celebrate: National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day, National Gingersnap Day, and National U.S. Postage Stamp Day.