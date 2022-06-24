There are lots of stories about the origin of the candy known as the praline, but they all point to the same 17th-century Count. This lovesick Count asked his personal chef to create an irresistible candy that he could give out to the women he was courting.

The confection, which was originally made with almonds, became very popular and was brought to the Southern United States by French immigrants in the 1800s. It was there that the candy was given a local twist, replacing almonds with pecans. The praline that we know and love in the States was born from this substitution.

On National Pralines Day, celebrate your sweet tooth with this classic confectionary love note.

Today we also celebrate: National Take Back the Lunch Break Day and National Take Your Dog to Work Day.