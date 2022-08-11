The responsibility of being President of the United States isn’t a laughing matter, but some of them have been really funny guys. Or at least able to take a joke. Even Lincoln knew how to get in a quick one-liner. When accused of being a liar, he said, “If I were two-faced, would I be wearing this one?”

But few had the quick wit of Ronald Reagan. He once rode horses with Queen Elizabeth II and her horse was a bit, well gassy. When the Queen apologized on behalf of her mount, Reagan supposedly replied, “Quite all right, Your Majesty. I thought it was the horse.”

On National Presidential Joke Day, have some fun learning about the silly side of our Commanders in Chief.

Today we also celebrate: National Son’s and Daughter’s Day, National Raspberry Bombe Day, and Global Kinetic Sand Day.