NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Presidential Joke Day

The leader of the free world isn’t someone you typically look to for a laugh, but some of the United States presidents have been really funny guys. Take for instance Martin Van Buren.

After he lost his re-election bid, he laughed, The two happiest days of my life were those of my entrance upon the office and my surrender of it. Ulysses Grant, typically very stoic and serious, quipped, I only know two tunes, one of them is Yankee Doodle the other isn’t.

But our favorite presidential wisecrack may be from FDR. His wife Eleanor visited a prison to see a manufacturing site they had built there. An aide told the president that Eleanor wasn’t around because she had gone to prison. FDR replied: I’m not surprised. But what for?

On National Presidential Joke Day, have some fun learning about the silly side of our commanders-in-chief.

