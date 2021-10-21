NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day

If you’re a fan of all things pumpkin, congratulations! You have arrived at the best time of the year.

But, if you’re already on pumpkin spice overload you may want to save yourself for the ultimate flavor combination of the season, pumpkin cheesecake. This dessert takes the cake and can even upset all the traditional Thanksgiving standbys. What a perfect day to master your own recipe ahead of the holiday rush.

By November you’ll be a cheesecake expert. Even if the pumpkin spice madness has already peaked, folks will be drawn like moths to a flame to your heavenly creation! The smooth combination of rich cream cheese and spiced pumpkin, topped with whipped cream, beats other pies hands down.

On National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day, celebrate the creamy dessert that has us asking, why wait to be grateful?

Today we also celebrate: National Reptile Awareness Day, National Get Smart About Credit Day, Get to Know Your Customers Day, and National Witch Hazel Day.