Dogs and humans have shared a bond since the dawn of civilization. They have hunted together, played together, and something much closer to home, they have snuggled for warmth.

The expression three dog night comes from this practical purpose when on the coldest of nights it takes 3 dogs to keep out the chill. Having a six-pack of puppies may sound like a recipe for chaos, but everyone knows there’s nothing more endearing. That’s why the organization Canine Companions for Independence trains assistance dogs for people with disabilities, free of charge.

Now more than ever, dogs serve as a reminder of all that is good in the world. On National Puppy Day cuddle up with your favorite pup. Sloppy kisses are optional.

Today we also celebrate: National Chia Day, National Chip and Dip Day, National Near Miss Day, National Melba Toast Day, and National Tamale Day.