Mark Twain once said that, “Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” It can even melt the stony heart of your enemies.

On a cold morning in December 1914 the Western Front of World War I took a pause for Christmas. Though it was only 5 months into the war, and it would not be repeated again, it is perhaps one of the finest examples of chivalry during wartime.

Soldiers on either side of enemy lines greeted each other in their native tongue. They sang Carols to one another in plain sight and even exchanged gifts of cigarettes and plum puddings. It was Pope Benedict the XV who suggested this hiatus, but it was the hearts of men who made it happen.

On National Random Acts Of Kindness Day, we invite you to witness miracles for yourself, both great and small that come from leading with your heart.

