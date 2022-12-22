On the Thursday before Christmas, many companies hold holiday parties and this has inspired the tradition of re-gifting. While it may seem like a good example of recycling, there are a few rules of etiquette.

Make sure that the receiver of your re-gift wasn’t the original giver. If the gift was handmade or of personal value, it is best not to give it away. Gifts that are new or in other words, not a hand-me-down, are more likely to be well received. And finally, be prepared with a story of how you found the item unless deception is not your thing. Some families celebrate the art of regifting with a white elephant or obviously repurposed present.

On National Re-Gifting Day, celebrate by using your best judgment and be kind with this art of deception.

Today we also celebrate National Date Nut Bread Day and Forefather’s Day.