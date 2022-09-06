One of the easiest ways to travel the world is to crack open a good book.

Take a trip to Middle Earth, fight dragons, and save the world from impending doom. Or hop a train at Platform Nine and Three Quarters to enroll in a school for witches and wizards. And if romance is more your thing, get swept off your feet to the moors of Northern England.

Books can take you anywhere and everywhere through the power of your imagination. And reading to your kids is a great way to introduce them to a lifelong love of literature.

On National Read A Book Day, celebrate by curling up for an hour or two with the perfect way to get away from it all.

Today we also celebrate National Another Look Unlimited Day and National Coffee Ice Cream Day.