NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Red Wine Day

Welcome to August 28th on the National Day Calendar.

Though folks enjoy wine all year long, the end of Summer begins the seasonal celebration of the varietals known as reds.

Merlot, Cabernet, Pinot noir, and Syrah pair well with the coming of the cooler weather and the richer foods that accompany them. But have no fear if youre still in the mood for something light. There are plenty of blends for every taste.

Wine has been a symbol of celebration for thousands of years, since the time when spoiled grapes became known as delicious. And while bottles of red wine have been sold for as much as $500,000 an affordable and delicious bottle can be enjoyed for under twenty bucks.

Don’t be intimidated by the vast knowledge of wines that some people boast.

Your smarty pants friends are all too happy to teach you the fine art of appreciation.

On National Red Wine Day relax and enjoy the fruits of the season with the company who make you feel at ease.

Today we also celebrate National Power Rangers Day.