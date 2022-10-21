The Mary River Turtle of Queensland, Australia definitely stands out in a crowd. First of all, it has feelers growing out of its chin. It is also known as the Punk Rock Turtle. That’s because of the bright green moss that grows on the turtle’s head in the shape of a mohawk.

There are many strange facts about the Mary River Turtle which you can check out for yourself. And if creepy crawlers are your thing, there are over 10,000 species of reptiles to learn about, including lizards, snakes, and turtles.

On National Reptile Awareness Day, celebrate our scaly neighbors by discovering their weird and wacky facts online or at the zoo.

Today we also celebrate: Back to the Future Day, National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day, National Witch Hazel Day, and National Mammography Day.