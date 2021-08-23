NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Ride the Wind Day

Video
Posted: / Updated:

For as long as we have been watching birds fly, humankind has wanted to join them.

The Wright Brothers achieved this in 1903 with a combustion engine plane, but it turns out that a human powered aircraft was much tougher to build.

To create some incentive, the Royal Aeronautical Society announced the Kremer Competition in 1959 with a prize of 50,000 pounds. But the strict figure 8 course was tough to navigate and the prize was not awarded until August 23rd, 1977. That’s when Paul MacCreadys Gossamer Condor 2 beat the Japanese Stork and a years worth of work paid off big!

On National Ride the Wind Day, visit the Smithsonian where the Gossamer Condor 2 is displayed next to the Wright Brothers Plane and the Apollo 11 moon capsule.

Today we also celebrate: National Sponge Cake Day and National Cuban Sandwich Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories