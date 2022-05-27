The Friday before Memorial Day is officially known as National Road Trip Day and today we are celebrating two kinds of road trippers, the tourist and the pilot.

The tourist likes to take their time, choosing backroads, and lots of breaks for sightseeing and snacks. The pilot is on a mission to get to their destination efficiently, with as few breaks as possible. However, you like to travel, be sure to get there safely. If you happen to be near Kingman, AZ you can join us for a block party on the gateway to Route 66.

On National Road Trip Day we recommend planning a route with plenty of fuel, food, and travel necessities along your route no matter which kind of road tripper you are.

Today we also celebrate: National Cellophane Tape Day, National Grape Popsicle Day, National Cooler Day, and National Don’t Fry Day.