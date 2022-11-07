November is National Roasting Month and this cooking method is the best way to add coziness to your kitchen when the weather outside turns chilly.

Cooking things low and slow brings out the flavor in both meats and vegetables. And since it all goes together in one pan, you can quickly prepare a delicious meal and let the oven do all the work. Start with a turkey or roast, add some vegetables, herbs, and spices, and your meal will be fork-tender in only a few hours. The best part of roasting is the way it perfumes your kitchen. The hardy meal calls your family to the table all by itself.

During National Roasting Month, celebrate the easiest way to add warmth to the heart of your meal!

