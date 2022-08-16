Roller coasters attract adrenaline junkies to amusement parks around the world. These rides are thrilling and sometimes scary. But oddly enough, they were invented to keep people away from drinking and gambling.

LaMarcus Adna Thompson built the first roller coaster in Coney Island, New York and it became very popular. The cars were powered only by gravity and sometimes hit top speeds of 6 miles an hour. The ride only cost a nickel, but people would ride it multiple times. A tradition that lives on to this day.

On National Roller Coaster Day, take a trip down memory lane or choose something a little more wild.

Today we also celebrate: National Tell a Joke Day, National Airborne Day, and National Rum Day.