NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Roller Skating Month

In the mid 1700s, inventor John Joseph Merlin rolled his way into a lavish London party to show off his latest creation. His entrance on roller skates caused quite a stir as he literally crashed the party. Fortunately, he sustained only minor injuries.

Since then roller skates have become a favorite pastime as we cruise to our favorite tunes in roller rinks and glide down sidewalks with the wind in our hair. And while rollerblades have taken their design place, nothing can compare to a brand new pair of roller skates and skate parties under the disco ball.

October is National Roller Skating Month. For fun that the whole family can enjoy, look for smooth sidewalks and safely distanced parks that John Joseph Merlin could only dream of.

Today we also celebrate: National Vermont Day, National Savings Day, National Freethought Day, National Gumbo Day, and National Farmer’s Day.