NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Root Beer Float Day

Welcome to August 6th on the National Day Calendar.

Staying frosty during the Summer heat is a challenge. Especially when it tends to stay hot well into the evening.

It was on such a night, in 1893, that Frank Wisner found himself gazing at the snow capped peaks of Cow Mountain in Colorado. He noticed that they looked just like ice cream floating in soda. The vision turned to inspiration and the next day he scooped creamy vanilla ice cream into ice cold root beer.

This first creation was dubbed the Black Cow after the mountain peaks, but we know them today as a root beer float. For that, we can thank Wisner’s kids whose favorite drink was Myers Avenue Red Root Beer. Any other flavor combination just wouldn’t be the same.

On National Root Beer Float Day, celebrate the soda fountain classic inspired by nature.

Today we also celebrate: National Fresh Breath Day, National Wiggle Your Toes Day, International Beer Day, and National Water Balloon Day.