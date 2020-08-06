NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Root Beer Float Day

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to August 6th on the National Day Calendar.

Beating the heat is not always easy when it tends to stay hot well into the evening, and if you find yourself daydreaming of refreshment in the peak of Summer you’re not alone. It was on such a night in 1893 that Frank J Wisner noticed the snow capped peaks of Cow Mountain in Colorado looked just like ice cream floating in soda.

The next day he scooped creamy vanilla into cold root beer and a soda fountain classic was born: the Black Cow. Today we call them root beer floats and we suggest scooping up one for yourself on National Root Beer Float Day. And while you’re at it, get to daydreaming. You never know what good things will come from a little goofing around.

Today we also celebrate National Fresh Breath Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/6

Thursday's Forecast: Sunny & hot

NDC AUG 6

Construction Surge

Babe Ruth Baseball

Century Soccer

MPS Plan - more info

Williston Treasures

Offroad Safety

New Playground

Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Teacher Spree

Sanford New Manikin

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/5

Minot Radar

COVID-19 Survivor

Meth Found

FEMA Appeal

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 8/5

Weeds

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss