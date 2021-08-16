NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Rum Day

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. And in the 1600s when sugar production was booming, life gave the West Indies lots of molasses. This byproduct mostly went to waste until it was discovered that a delicious spirit could be distilled from it.

Rum was first recorded in Barbados as rumbullion or kill devil and it caused quite a stir. It is said that British sailors received regular rations of the liquor from the 18th century all the way through 1970.

But when England began heavily taxing the Colonies for their sugar, molasses and rum, a rebellion started brewing.

Today, this spirit inspires party drinks with umbrellas and on National Rum Day we celebrate with one of life’s best examples of turning lemons into lemonade.

Today we also celebrate: National Tell a Joke Day, National Roller Coaster Day, and National Airborne Day