NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Salami Day

While American food boasts an array of international flavors, today we celebrate an Italian favorite.

The Latin word salumen means a mixture of salted meats. Salami is a generic term used to describe any encased meat product, but in Italy this typically means pork.

In the same way that cheeses are named for the region in which they are made, salami is more specifically identified by its native region. This could be Salami di Felino from Parma or Soppressata from Calabria. The sausages vary by spice and curing process, but most are tied and aged in cool dark cellars for days or months.

On National Salami Day, try something truly special as you find out how the sausage is made.

