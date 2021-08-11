NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Sandwich Month

Welcome to August 11th on the National Day Calendar.

John Montagu was obsessed with gambling. So much so that he played cards for hours on end, even forgetting at times to eat. Then one day, he devised a meal that could be eaten with one hand. He requested that a servant bring him some meat between two pieces of bread, and thus the Earl of Sandwich created the, well, the sandwich.

Since then, this portable meal has become one of the most popular finger foods in the world. And with so many good choices, from a multilayered club to the humble peanut butter and jelly, we decided that you need a whole month to celebrate.

During National Sandwich Month, enjoy packing your fun on the go. Though you may not be as obsessed as the Earl who started it all.

Today we celebrate: Global Kinetic Sand Day, National Son’s and Daughter’s Day, National Presidential Joke Day, and National Raspberry Bombe Day