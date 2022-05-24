Off the south shore of Nova Scotia, Canada, lies the mysterious Oak Island.

In 1795, Daniel McGuiness and his friends began digging a hole and encountered what appeared to be a man-made shaft. As more of the tunnel was unearthed, a rock was discovered with a coded inscription that, when translated, read, “Forty feet below, two million pounds lie buried.”

Since then, Oak Island has turned into the world’s biggest scavenger hunt, with treasure seekers looking for clues that could lead to a hidden fortune. Some have made discoveries such as parchments that, in turn, led them to other small treasures, like ancient jewelry or weapons. But after more than 2 centuries of digging, no one has found the big treasure.

On National Scavenger Hunt Day, plan your own treasure quest, which is even more fun if it only takes a day!

Today we also celebrate: Brother’s Day, Aviation Maintenance Technician Day, National Escargot Day, National Wyoming Day, and National Yucatan Shrimp Day.