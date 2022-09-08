No matter how old we get, school pictures will always remind us of our most awkward moments. Perhaps that’s why we treasure them so much. For better or worse, these photos capture the bygone eras of fashion and hairstyles we wish we could forget. No matter how confident you were back in the day, there will always be a youngster to snicker at your personal time capsule.

So get brave and share them on social media today. You can also reassure your kids that they will have a peanut gallery of their own one day. On National School Picture Day enjoy the virtual trip down memory lane for better or for worse.

