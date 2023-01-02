Jules Verne is famous for books like Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea and Journey to the Center of the Earth. He is also known as the Father of Science Fiction. His novels weren’t only exciting for his time, they also imagined technology that didn’t yet exist. Things like helicopters, submarines, space travel, and even video conferencing!

As a rule, science fiction blends technology with imagination, but Verne almost seems like a time traveler with the accuracy of his predictions. They say that art imitates life, but in the case of Jules Verne, maybe it’s the other way around.

On National Science Fiction Day celebrate with your own voyage of the imagination.

Today we also celebrate: National Cream Puff Day, National Personal Trainer Awareness Day, National Buffet Day, World Introvert Day, and National Thank God It’s Monday Day.