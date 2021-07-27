NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Scotch Day

Welcome to July 27th on the National Day Calendar.

Whiskeys get their distinctive flavor from the distillation process or the type of barrels in which they’re aged. In the case of Scotch whiskey the flavor comes from peat. Peat gives Scotch its unique smoky flavor and comes from the bogs and marshes around the Scottish countryside.

The level of smokiness depends on the time the barley grain is exposed to peat smoke during the 30 hours it dries before being distilled.

Meant to be sipped from a glass or even paired with a fine cigar, good Scotch should be savored.

On National Scotch Day, celebrate by pouring yourself a dram of this sip of class.

